What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY)?

On September 22, the President & CEO of Teledyne Technologies (TDY – Research Report), Aldo Pichelli, sold shares of TDY for $3.22M.

Following Aldo Pichelli’s last TDY Sell transaction on May 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 100.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Teledyne Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and quarterly net profit of $64.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $743 million and had a net profit of $93.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $465.40 and a one-year low of $301.76. TDY’s market cap is $20.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $530.75, reflecting a -18.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Teledyne Technologies has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation; Digital Imaging; Aerospace & Defense Electronics; and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment includes monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, and industrial applications. The Digital Imaging segment offers sensors, cameras, and infrared systems. The Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components, data acquisition, subsystems, and communications equipment. The Engineered Systems segment develops and produces electrochemical energy systems and small turbine engines. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.