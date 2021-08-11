What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM)?

Yesterday, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), John Sheridan, sold shares of TNDM for $1.61M.

In addition to John Sheridan, one other TNDM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and quarterly net profit of $4.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $123.74 and a one-year low of $76.19. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 34.21K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.44, reflecting a -19.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold TNDM with a $119.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.53M worth of TNDM shares and purchased $254.2K worth of TNDM shares. The insider sentiment on Tandem Diabetes Care has been neutral according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.