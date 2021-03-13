What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of T Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW)?

Yesterday, the CEO of T Rowe Price (TROW – Research Report), William Stromberg, sold shares of TROW for $1.56M.

Following William Stromberg’s last TROW Sell transaction on June 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 48.8%. In addition to William Stromberg, one other TROW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on T Rowe Price’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion and quarterly net profit of $783 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 billion and had a net profit of $545 million. The company has a one-year high of $179.62 and a one-year low of $82.51. Currently, T Rowe Price has an average volume of 905.11K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $171.63, reflecting a 1.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on T Rowe Price has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.