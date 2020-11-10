What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE)?

Today, the CEO & President of Sykes Enterprises (SYKE – Research Report), Charles Sykes, sold shares of SYKE for $3.12M.

Following Charles Sykes’ last SYKE Sell transaction on December 04, 2017, the stock climbed by 8.1%.

Based on Sykes Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $432 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,091,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $398 million and had a net profit of $18.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.99 and a one-year low of $22.12. Currently, Sykes Enterprises has an average volume of 51.75K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.67, reflecting a -15.7% downside.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.