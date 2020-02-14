What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Super Micro Computer (SMCI – Research Report), Charles Liang, sold shares of SMCI for $2.88M.

In addition to Charles Liang, 4 other SMCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $16.00. Currently, Super Micro Computer has an average volume of 309.50K. SMCI’s market cap is $1.42B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.02.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.89M worth of SMCI shares and purchased $448.1K worth of SMCI shares. The insider sentiment on Super Micro Computer has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. manufactures servers and other computer products. The firm’s products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack, and server management.