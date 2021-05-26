What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Sun Communities (SUI – Research Report), Gary Shiffman, sold shares of SUI for $12.26M.

Following Gary Shiffman’s last SUI Sell transaction on December 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.6%. In addition to Gary Shiffman, 2 other SUI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sun Communities’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $439 million and quarterly net profit of $24.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.62 and a one-year low of $132.65. SUI’s market cap is $18.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 97.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $171.60, reflecting a -1.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sun Communities has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.