What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Strategic Education (STRA – Research Report), Raymond Karl Mcdonnell, sold shares of STRA for $34.74K.

The company has a one-year high of $187.98 and a one-year low of $81.83. Currently, Strategic Education has an average volume of 400.36K. STRA’s market cap is $2.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.00, reflecting a -32.7% downside.

Raymond Karl Mcdonnell's trades have generated a -6.5% average return based on past transactions.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness. It provides direct path between learning and employment through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.