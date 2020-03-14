What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Stemline Therapeutics (STML – Research Report), Ivan Bergstein, sold shares of STML for $286.2K.

In addition to Ivan Bergstein, 6 other STML executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stemline Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.83 million and GAAP net loss of $17.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $26.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.22 and a one-year low of $3.99. Currently, Stemline Therapeutics has an average volume of 972.06K.

The insider sentiment on Stemline Therapeutics has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for oncology indications of unmet medical need. Its clinical stage product candidates include SL-401, SL-801, and SL-701.