What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG)?

Yesterday, the COB, CEO & Pres of Stag Industrial (STAG – Research Report), Benjamin Butcher, sold shares of STAG for $1.44M.

Following Benjamin Butcher’s last STAG Sell transaction on July 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.9%.

Based on Stag Industrial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $138 million and quarterly net profit of $32.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $118 million and had a net profit of $18.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.30 and a one-year low of $29.34. Currently, Stag Industrial has an average volume of 634.17K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.83, reflecting a -6.3% downside.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.