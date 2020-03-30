What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Splunk (SPLK – Research Report), Douglas Merritt, sold shares of SPLK for $1.37M.

In addition to Douglas Merritt, 7 other SPLK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Splunk’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $791 million and GAAP net loss of -$22,728,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $622 million and had a net profit of $2.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $176.31 and a one-year low of $93.92. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 42.27.

Based on 23 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.45, reflecting a -28.8% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy SPLK with a $165.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Splunk has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Douglas Merritt’s trades have generated a -2.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.