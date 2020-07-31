What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI)?

Yesterday, the CEO & President of S&P Global (SPGI – Research Report), Douglas Peterson, sold shares of SPGI for $10.54M.

Following Douglas Peterson’s last SPGI Sell transaction on November 16, 2017, the stock climbed by 196.6%. In addition to Douglas Peterson, one other SPGI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on S&P Global’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion and quarterly net profit of $792 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.7 billion and had a net profit of $555 million. The company has a one-year high of $360.00 and a one-year low of $186.06. SPGI’s market cap is $84.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.90.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $383.60, reflecting a -7.6% downside.

S&P Global, Inc. engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market Intelligence provides multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services. The Platts segment provides information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. The Indices segment provides variety of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. The company was founded by James H. McGraw and John A. Hill in 1917 and is headquartered in New York, NY.