What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Socket Mobile (SCKT – Research Report), Kevin Mills, sold shares of SCKT for $17.68K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Socket Mobile’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.81 million and quarterly net profit of $203K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $90.33K. The company has a one-year high of $35.00 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Socket Mobile has an average volume of 67.19K.

The insider sentiment on Socket Mobile has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kevin Mills’ trades have generated a -21.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Socket Mobile, Inc. engages in the development and production of mobile systems solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Asia and rest of the World. The firm manufactures mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets, scanners and data collection peripherals. It also provides vertical software applications. The company was founded by Michael L. Gifford and Charlie Bass in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.