What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW)?

On March 10, the President & CEO of SkyWest (SKYW – Research Report), Russell Childs, sold shares of SKYW for $2.39M.

In addition to Russell Childs, 3 other SKYW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $60.79 and a one-year low of $10.53. Currently, SkyWest has an average volume of 440.73K. SKYW’s market cap is $2.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -322.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.50, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.95M worth of SKYW shares and purchased $606.3K worth of SKYW shares. The insider sentiment on SkyWest has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sky West, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scheduled passenger services in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following three segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides as well as Mexico and Canada. The SkyWest Leasing segment includes revenue attributed from ownership cost earned under the applicable cost and fixed-fee flying contracts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, UT.