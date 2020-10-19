What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Shiloh Industries (Other OTC: SHLOQ)?

Today, the Interim CEO of Shiloh Industries (SHLOQ – Research Report), Cloyd Abruzzo, sold shares of SHLOQ for $3,448.

This is Abruzzo’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $4.24 and a one-year low of $0.06. Currently, Shiloh Industries has an average volume of 123.88K.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. engages in lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. It designs and manufactures products within body structure and interior, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, OH.