What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP)?

Yesterday, the CEO & President of SharpSpring (SHSP – Research Report), Richard Alan Carlson, sold shares of SHSP for $168.3K.

In addition to Richard Alan Carlson, 4 other SHSP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on SharpSpring’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.13 million and GAAP net loss of $2.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.10 and a one-year low of $5.83. Currently, SharpSpring has an average volume of 58.93K.

The insider sentiment on SharpSpring has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow.