What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Service International (NYSE: SCI)?

Yesterday, the Pres, CEO & COB of Service International (SCI – Research Report), Thomas L. Ryan, sold shares of SCI for $2.94M.

In addition to Thomas L. Ryan, 9 other SCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Thomas L. Ryan has reported another 3 Sell trades on SCI for a total of $10.92M.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $851 million and quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $821 million and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.89 and a one-year low of $38.92. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 854.83K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.77M worth of SCI shares and purchased $8.12M worth of SCI shares. The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments.