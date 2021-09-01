What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Seagen (SGEN – Research Report), Clay Siegall, sold shares of SGEN for $10.15M.

Following Clay Siegall’s last SGEN Sell transaction on August 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.7%. In addition to Clay Siegall, one other SGEN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Seagen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $388 million and GAAP net loss of -$84,576,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $213.94 and a one-year low of $133.20. Currently, Seagen has an average volume of 534.97K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.00, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Seagen has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clay Siegall’s trades have generated a 7.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Washington-based Seagen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is focused on developing and commercializing innovative, empowered monoclonal antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev.