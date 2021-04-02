What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Ryerson Holdings (NYSE: RYI)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Ryerson Holdings (RYI – Research Report), Edward Lehner, sold shares of RYI for $502.9K.

This is Lehner’s first Sell trade following 39 Buy transactions. Following Edward Lehner’s last RYI Sell transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.46 and a one-year low of $3.76. RYI’s market cap is $638 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.60. Currently, Ryerson Holdings has an average volume of 232.94K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $538.2K worth of RYI shares and purchased $124.1K worth of RYI shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius. The company was founded on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.