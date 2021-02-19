What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Resolute Forest (NYSE: RFP)?

On February 17, the CEO of Resolute Forest (RFP – Research Report), Yves Laflamme, sold shares of RFP for $241.2K.

In addition to Yves Laflamme, 9 other RFP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Resolute Forest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $769 million and GAAP net loss of -$52,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $668 million and had a GAAP net loss of $71 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.18 and a one-year low of $1.14. Currently, Resolute Forest has an average volume of 399.47K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.73, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Resolute Forest has been negative according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Yves Laflamme’s trades have generated a 43.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. provides forest products. It owns and operates pulp & paper mills, and wood products facilities located in the United States, Canada and South Korea. The company operates its business through the following segments: Newsprint, Specialty Papers, Tissue, Market Pulp and Wood Products. It also produces lumber and other wood products for the residential-construction and home-renovation markets, as well as for specialized structural and industrial applications. Resolute Forest Products was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.