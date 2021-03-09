What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Repligen (RGEN – Research Report), Anthony Hunt, sold shares of RGEN for $4.17M.

Following Anthony Hunt’s last RGEN Sell transaction on March 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 87.7%. In addition to Anthony Hunt, 2 other RGEN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Repligen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $109 million and quarterly net profit of $19.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.47 million and had a net profit of $3.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $228.84 and a one-year low of $78.41. Currently, Repligen has an average volume of 474.70K.

The insider sentiment on Repligen has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification, and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.