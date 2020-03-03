What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Perficient (PRFT – Research Report), Jeffrey S. Davis, sold shares of PRFT for $2.49M.

Following Jeffrey S. Davis’ last PRFT Sell transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.5%. In addition to Jeffrey S. Davis, 2 other PRFT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Perficient’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $145 million and quarterly net profit of $11.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a net profit of $7.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.76 and a one-year low of $26.97. Currently, Perficient has an average volume of 414.60K.

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of business optimization and industry solutions. Its solutions include analytics, custom applications, management consulting, commerce, content management, business integration, customer relationship management, portals & collaboration, platform implementations, business process management, enterprise data and business intelligence, enterprise performance management, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.