What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB)?

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB – Research Report), Jon Bortz, sold shares of PEB for $495K.

Following Jon Bortz’s last PEB Sell transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.0%. This is Bortz’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $163 million and quarterly net profit of $1.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.42 and a one-year low of $11.68. Currently, Pebblebrook Hotel has an average volume of 908.38K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $25.60, reflecting a -9.7% downside.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.