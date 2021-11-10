What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)?

Yesterday, the Pres. & CEO, Community Banking of Pacwest Bancorp (PACW – Research Report), Christopher Blake, sold shares of PACW for $297.3K.

Following Christopher Blake’s last PACW Sell transaction on May 24, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.4%. In addition to Christopher Blake, one other PACW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pacwest Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $318 million and quarterly net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $281 million and had a net profit of $45.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.42 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Pacwest Bancorp has an average volume of 683.05K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.67, reflecting a -14.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pacwest Bancorp has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company that specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.