What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX)?

Yesterday, the CEO & Chairman of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report), David Stack, sold shares of PCRX for $909.7K.

Following David Stack’s last PCRX Sell transaction on June 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.2%. In addition to David Stack, 5 other PCRX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $119 million and quarterly net profit of $10.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a net profit of $8.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.00 and a one-year low of $40.96. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 363.53K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.00, reflecting a -23.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. Its flagship product, EXPAREL, redefines pain management after surgery as an opioid-free alternative indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.