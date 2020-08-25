What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB)?

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Pacific Biosciences (PACB – Research Report), Michael Hunkapiller, sold shares of PACB for $2.9M.

Following Michael Hunkapiller’s last PACB Sell transaction on February 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $6.70 and a one-year low of $2.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software, and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.