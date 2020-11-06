What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Oshkosh (OSK – Research Report), Wilson Jones, sold shares of OSK for $3.34M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.62 and a one-year low of $46.72. Currently, Oshkosh has an average volume of 531.03K. OSK’s market cap is $4.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.50.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.11, reflecting a -19.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Oshkosh has been negative according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.