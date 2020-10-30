What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE)?

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of NextEra Energy (NEE – Research Report), James Robo, sold shares of NEE for $7.28M.

This is Robo’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on NEP back in July 2014

The company has a one-year high of $77.02 and a one-year low of $43.70. NEE’s market cap is $148 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.69, reflecting a -2.6% downside.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.