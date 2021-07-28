What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Movado Group (NYSE: MOV)?

Today, the Chairman – CEO of Movado Group (MOV – Research Report), Efraim Grinberg, sold shares of MOV for $1,740.

In addition to Efraim Grinberg, one other MOV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Movado Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $135 million and quarterly net profit of $9.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $150 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.00 and a one-year low of $9.39. Currently, Movado Group has an average volume of 70.73K.

The insider sentiment on Movado Group has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Movado Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of watches. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, in addition to after-sales service activities and shipping. The Retail segment includes the company’s outlet stores. The company was founded by Gedalio Grinberg in 1967 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.