What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP)?

Yesterday, the Pres&CEO, Molson Coors Europe of Molson Coors (TAP – Research Report), Simon Cox, sold shares of TAP for $494.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Molson Coors’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion and quarterly net profit of $164 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.42 billion and had a net profit of $76 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.32 and a one-year low of $49.82. TAP’s market cap is $11.78B and the company has a P/E ratio of 48.99.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $494.2K worth of TAP shares and purchased $387.8K worth of TAP shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States.