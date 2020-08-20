What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY)?

On August 19, the President & CEO of Mercury Systems (MRCY – Research Report), Mark Aslett, sold shares of MRCY for $2.79M.

Following Mark Aslett’s last MRCY Sell transaction on September 13, 2017, the stock climbed by 30.1%. In addition to Mark Aslett, 4 other MRCY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Mercury Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $217 million and quarterly net profit of $27.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $177 million and had a net profit of $12.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.29 and a one-year low of $52.24. MRCY’s market cap is $4.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.33, reflecting a -19.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Mercury Systems has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mercury Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of secure sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems. It offer products under the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements typically performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are typically resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.