What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ: MXIM)?

Yesterday, the Pres, CEO & Dir of Maxim Integrated (MXIM – Research Report), Tunc Doluca, sold shares of MXIM for $427.6K.

Following Tunc Doluca’s last MXIM Sell transaction on March 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 55.2%. This is Doluca’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

Based on Maxim Integrated’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $720 million and quarterly net profit of $254 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $545 million and had a net profit of $207 million. The company has a one-year high of $108.61 and a one-year low of $63.74. MXIM’s market cap is $28.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.33, reflecting a 3.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Maxim Integrated has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Incorporated in 1983 and based in California, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company serves the automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets.