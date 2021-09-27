What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR)?

Today, the CEO of Marriott International (MAR – Research Report), Anthony Capuano, sold shares of MAR for $2.41M.

Following Anthony Capuano’s last MAR Sell transaction on April 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.0%. In addition to Anthony Capuano, one other MAR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Marriott International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $422 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $234 million. The company has a one-year high of $159.98 and a one-year low of $88.92. MAR’s market cap is $49.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 136.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $146.83, reflecting a 4.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Marriott International has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anthony Capuano's trades have generated a -21.4% average return based on past transactions.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.