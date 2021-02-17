What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Malibu Boats (MBUU – Research Report), Jackie Springer, sold shares of MBUU for $1.34M.

Following Jackie Springer’s last MBUU Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 49.5%. In addition to Jackie Springer, 2 other MBUU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Malibu Boats’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $196 million and quarterly net profit of $21.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $16.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $81.81 and a one-year low of $18.02. Currently, Malibu Boats has an average volume of 95.40K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.00, reflecting a -17.8% downside.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.