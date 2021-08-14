What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Lennox International (NYSE: LII)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Lennox International (LII – Research Report), Todd Bluedorn, sold shares of LII for $2.77M.

Following Todd Bluedorn’s last LII Sell transaction on October 29, 2014, the stock climbed by 259.3%.

Based on Lennox International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $941 million and had a net profit of $100 million. The company has a one-year high of $356.36 and a one-year low of $259.62. LII’s market cap is $12.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $319.75, reflecting a 6.5% upside. Five different firms, including Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Lennox International has been negative according to 106 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.