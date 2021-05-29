What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Koss (KOSS – Research Report), Michael Koss, sold shares of KOSS for $191.3K.

In addition to Michael Koss, one other KOSS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $127.45 and a one-year low of $1.09. KOSS’s market cap is $196 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 456.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.28.

The insider sentiment on Koss has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones; Bluetooth speaker; and cushions, cases, cables, and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.