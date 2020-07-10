What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY)?

Today, the CEO-RPO, Pro. Srch. & Dig. of Korn Ferry (KFY – Research Report), Byrne Mulrooney, sold shares of KFY for $462.1K.

In addition to Byrne Mulrooney, one other KFY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $43.99 and a one-year low of $21.45. KFY’s market cap is $1.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.70. Currently, Korn Ferry has an average volume of 248.13K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $33.67, reflecting a -21.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $462.1K worth of KFY shares and purchased $5,099 worth of KFY shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. Korn Ferry was founded by Richard M. Ferry on November 14, 1969 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.