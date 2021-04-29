What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of KeyCorp (KEY – Research Report), Christopher Gorman, sold shares of KEY for $2.18M.

Following Christopher Gorman’s last KEY Sell transaction on April 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.2%.

Based on KeyCorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and quarterly net profit of $622 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.55 billion and had a net profit of $146 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.81 and a one-year low of $9.05. KEY’s market cap is $20.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.10.

KEY is a controversial stock, with 5 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $22.35, reflecting a -3.8% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on KeyCorp has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.