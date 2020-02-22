What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report), Michael Kauffman, sold shares of KPTI for $290.6K.

In addition to Michael Kauffman, 4 other KPTI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Kauffman’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on VSTM back in October 2018

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.1 million and GAAP net loss of $48.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206K and had a GAAP net loss of $58.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.09 and a one-year low of $3.92. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.8520.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.