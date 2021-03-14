What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU)?

On March 12, the President & CEO of Kaiser Aluminum (KALU – Research Report), Keith Harvey, sold shares of KALU for $1.27M.

Following Keith Harvey’s last KALU Sell transaction on March 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 28.7%. In addition to Keith Harvey, 5 other KALU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $129.81 and a one-year low of $50.49. Currently, Kaiser Aluminum has an average volume of 94.08K. KALU’s market cap is $1.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 69.80.

The insider sentiment on Kaiser Aluminum has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. The company was founded by Henry J. Kaiser in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA.