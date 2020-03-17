What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Invitae (NYSE: NVTA)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Invitae (NVTA – Research Report), Sean George, sold shares of NVTA for $137.4K.

In addition to Sean George, 5 other NVTA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Invitae’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $66.29 million and GAAP net loss of $76.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.75 and a one-year low of $9.75.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.