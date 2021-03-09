What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of India Globalization Capital (NYSE MKT: IGC)?

Yesterday, the Exec. Chairman & CEO of India Globalization Capital (IGC – Research Report), Ram Mukunda, sold shares of IGC for $107K.

In addition to Ram Mukunda, one other IGC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, India Globalization Capital has an average volume of 60.01K. The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $0.26. IGC’s market cap is $71.68 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.10.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. It operates through the Infrastructure Business and Plant & Cannabinoids Business segments. The Infrastructure Business segment involves the rental of heavy construction equipment, execution of construction contracts, and purchase and reseal of physical commodities used in infrastructure. The Plant & Cannabinoids Business segment comprises the production of plant and cannabinoid-based products, and therapies. The company was founded by Ram Mukunda on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Potomac, MD.