What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Independent Bank (INDB – Research Report), Christopher Oddleifson, sold shares of INDB for $82.01K.

Following Christopher Oddleifson’s last INDB Sell transaction on February 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $81.81 and a one-year low of $49.25. INDB’s market cap is $2.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.00. Currently, Independent Bank has an average volume of 11.05K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $82.01K worth of INDB shares and purchased $179.2K worth of INDB shares. The insider sentiment on Independent Bank has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.