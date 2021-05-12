What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Huron Consulting (NASDAQ: HURN)?

Today, the CEO of Huron Consulting (HURN – Research Report), James Roth, sold shares of HURN for $35.97K.

Following James Roth’s last HURN Sell transaction on November 02, 2012, the stock climbed by 24.0%. This is Roth’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.99 and a one-year low of $37.35. Currently, Huron Consulting has an average volume of 57.56K. HURN’s market cap is $1.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.90.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc. engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Business Advisory segment offers services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The Education segment includes consulting and technology solutions to higher education institutions and academic medical centers. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.