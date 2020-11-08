What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM)?

On November 6, the President & CEO of Humana (HUM – Research Report), Bruce Broussard, sold shares of HUM for $29.15M.

Following Bruce Broussard’s last HUM Sell transaction on February 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 134.1%. In addition to Bruce Broussard, 4 other HUM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Humana’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.34 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.24 billion and had a net profit of $689 million. The company has a one-year high of $474.70 and a one-year low of $208.25. Currently, Humana has an average volume of 681.80K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $465.50, reflecting a -5.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy HUM with a $440.00 price target.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services.. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts. The Group and Specialty segment contains employer group fully-insured commercial medical products and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and groups, including dental, vision, military services and other supplemental health & voluntary insurance benefits. The Healthcare Services segment offer services such as pharmacy solutions, provider services, clinical care, predictive modeling and informatics services to other Humana businesses, as well as external health plan members, external health plans, and other employers. The company was founded by David A. Jones, Sr. and Wendell Cherry in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.