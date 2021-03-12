What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV)?

On March 11, the Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO of Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV – Research Report), Ara Hovnanian, sold shares of HOV for $889.9K.

Following Ara Hovnanian’s last HOV Sell transaction on January 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 77.1%.

Based on Hovnanian Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $575 million and quarterly net profit of $18.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $494 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.25 and a one-year low of $5.12. HOV’s market cap is $635 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

The insider sentiment on Hovnanian Enterprises has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ara Hovnanian's trades have generated a 11.4% average return based on past transactions.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Homebuilding Operation segment consists of the following geographical segments: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and West. The Financial Services segment offers mortgage loans and title services to the customers of homebuilding operations. The company was founded by Kevork S. Hovnanian in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, NJ.