What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of HNI (NYSE: HNI)?

Today, the President & CEO of HNI (HNI – Research Report), Jeffrey Lorenger, sold shares of HNI for $2.14M.

Following Jeffrey Lorenger’s last HNI Sell transaction on November 03, 2014, the stock climbed by 2.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.85 and a one-year low of $19.09. Currently, HNI has an average volume of 98.42K. HNI’s market cap is $1.78 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.40.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HNI Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of office furniture. It operates through two segments: Office Furniture and Hearth Products. The Office Furniture segment manufactures storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems. The Hearth Products segment develops and markets gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. The company was founded by C. Maxwell Stanley, Clem Hanson and H. Wood Miller in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.