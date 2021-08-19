What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH)?

Yesterday, the PlainsCapital Bank Pres & CEO of Hilltop Holdings (HTH – Research Report), Jerry Schaffner, sold shares of HTH for $990.9K.

Following Jerry Schaffner’s last HTH Sell transaction on August 12, 2014, the stock climbed by 14.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.60 and a one-year low of $17.80. HTH’s market cap is $2.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.80. Currently, Hilltop Holdings has an average volume of 146.30K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $34.50, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hilltop Holdings has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, PrimeLending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.