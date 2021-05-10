What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Herc Holdings (HRI – Research Report), Lawrence Harris Silber, sold shares of HRI for $2.76M.

In addition to Lawrence Harris Silber, one other HRI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Herc Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $454 million and quarterly net profit of $32.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $436 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.08 and a one-year low of $18.00. HRI’s market cap is $3.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.20, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Herc Holdings has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Herc Holdings, Inc., engages as a equipment rental suppliers. It operates through the United States, and International geographical segments. It offers equipment rental, used equipment sales, solutions, account management, and credit application. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.