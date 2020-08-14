What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE)?

On August 13, the CEO of Helen Of Troy (HELE – Research Report), Julien Mininberg, sold shares of HELE for $636.8K.

Following Julien Mininberg’s last HELE Sell transaction on May 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 116.4%. In addition to Julien Mininberg, one other HELE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Helen Of Troy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $421 million and quarterly net profit of $60.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $376 million and had a net profit of $40.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $211.94 and a one-year low of $104.02. HELE’s market cap is $5.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $227.33, reflecting a -8.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Helen Of Troy has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Healthcare and Home segment develops and provides healthcare and home comfort products including thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors, heating pads, water filtration systems, portable heaters, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment manufactures and sells electric hair care, wellness appliances, and beauty products. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.