What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Healthcare (NYSE: HTA)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Healthcare (HTA – Research Report), Scott D. Peters, sold shares of HTA for $8.18M.

Following Scott D. Peters’ last HTA Sell transaction on April 09, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.8%.

Based on Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $175 million and GAAP net loss of $8.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a net profit of $15.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.57 and a one-year low of $25.27. HTA’s market cap is $6.21B and the company has a P/E ratio of 172.38.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates medical office buildings. It invests in medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.